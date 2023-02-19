FC Dallas 2023 Season Preview

2023 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 25 - 8:30 pm ET vs. Minnesota United FC
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: The structure is so good, in large part because the front six is so conscientious about playing both sides of the ball. Because of that, they don’t get countered and thus don’t give up cheap goals.
- Weakness: They can become so focused on controlling the game they pass up chances to be dynamic and force the issue when a gap shows up. That’s why they struggled badly last year to turn “1-0 and in control of the game” into “2-0 and running away with it.”
Key Departures
- Matt Hedges: A club legend and FCD’s all-time appearances leader is now wearing a new uniform. Dallas declined the contract option for Matt Hedges, then the sides couldn’t come to a new agreement, paving way for the center back to sign with Toronto FC.
- Franco Jara: After two and a half years at the club, Franco Jara exited in a mutual contract termination to return to Argentina. He produced 17g/3a in 78 appearances (35 starts). The move, crucially, opens a DP spot.
Key Acquisitions
- Geovane Jesus: The latest in FCD’s revolving door at right back, defender Geovane Jesus was acquired from Cruzeiro after winning the Brazilian second-division title. He’s on a U22 Initiative deal, a possible solution after homegrown transfers of Bryan Reynolds and Reggie Cannon in years past.
- Sebastien Ibeagha: Sebastien Ibeagha joins FC Dallas after winning the Supporters’ Shield/MLS Cup double with LAFC last year, including starting in MLS Cup. The center back has logged 94 MLS appearances across stints with Houston Dynamo FC, NYCFC and LAFC.
- José Mulato: Colombian youth international forward José Mulato spent last season on loan with North Texas SC (MLS NEXT Pro) before Dallas acquired him permanently this offseason. He also joined the FC Bayern World Squad.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 4th in West
- Charles Boehm: 4th in West
- Tom Bogert: 2nd in West
- Matt Doyle: 5th in West
- David Gass: 2nd in West
- J. Sam Jones: 5th in West
- Sacha Kljestan: 4th in West
- Kaylyn Kyle: 6th in West
- Joseph Lowery: 5th in West
- Melissa Ortiz: 8th in West
- Danielle Slaton: 5th in West
- Andrew Wiebe: 4th in West
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 7th in West
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Nico Estevez
- Stadium: Toyota Stadium
- Last year: 14W-9L-11T, 53 points, 3rd in West
- Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Semifinals