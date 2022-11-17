FC Dallas acquire Colombian José Mulato from Deportivo Cali

FC Dallas continued their offseason youth signing spree on Thursday, announcing the acquisition of 19-year-old Colombian forward José Mulato from Deportivo Cali.

The Deportivo Academy product made his professional debut in the Colombian first division in early 2020 and spent the 2022 season on loan with FCD MLS NEXT Pro affiliate North Texas SC, tallying nine goals and three assists over 21 games.

Mulato's arrival comes on the heels of Dallas inking homegrowns Nolan Norris and Tarik Scott to pro deals earlier this week.

The South American teenager's contract goes into effect on Jan. 1 2023 and lasts through the 2025 season, with club options for 2026 and 2027.

A year prior, he joined the FC Bayern World Squad, a youth program organized by the famed German club that gave him the chance to train under first-team coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Mulato is also one of three players to sign as part of the Elite Player Development partnership between Bayern and Dallas - the previous two being now European-based Justin Che and Chris Richards.

Mulato has represented the Colombia U19s as well as their U20 side, scoring one goal in six matches with the latter.