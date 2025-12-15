FC Dallas acquire Israeli midfielder Ran Binyamin

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Dallas have acquired midfielder Ran Binyamin from Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Tel Aviv, the club announced Monday.
The 21-year-old Israeli youth international is signed through the 2028-29 MLS season with options for the 2029-30 and 2030-31 seasons. He's on a U22 Initiative deal.
Binyamin tallied 10g/9a in 91 appearances across all competitions for Hapoel. He helped them earn promotion from the Liga Leumit (second division) in 2024-25.
Binyamin was part of Israel's third-place team at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where he featured alongside the now-New England Revolution duo of Ilay Feingold and Dor Turgeman.
In 2025, Dallas finished seventh in the Western Conference (44 points) before falling in Round One of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs to Vancouver Whitecaps FC. It was their first season under head coach Eric Quill.
