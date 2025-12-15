FC Dallas acquire Israeli midfielder Ran Binyamin

Binyamin was part of Israel's third-place team at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where he featured alongside the now- New England Revolution duo of Ilay Feingold and Dor Turgeman .

In 2025, Dallas finished seventh in the Western Conference (44 points) before falling in Round One of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs to Vancouver Whitecaps FC. It was their first season under head coach Eric Quill.