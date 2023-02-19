MLS is Back

Columbus Crew 2023 Season Preview

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Columbus Crew: 2023 VeloCITY Kit

2023 Schedule

Armchair Analyst's Breakdown

  • Strength: I thought Wilfried Nancy was the best coach in MLS last year. His ability to put together a game model that controlled matches while developing talent at the same time is not typical, and is super valuable both for the short term (controlling matches is good!) and long term (developing talent is good!).
  • Weakness: They need Nancy to work some developmental magic because, while the first XI mostly works on paper, when you move past that there’s a lot of “they really need this guy to show he’s an MLS-caliber player if they’re going to have any depth or off-the-bench difference-makers.”

Key Departures

Key Acquisitions

Projected Starting XI

Season preview - 2023 - CLB lineup

Predictions

  • Charles Boehm: 5th in East
  • Tom Bogert: 9th in East
  • Matt Doyle: 9th in East
  • David Gass: 4th in East
  • J. Sam Jones: 6th in East
  • Sacha Kljestan: 11th in East
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 4th in East
  • Joseph Lowery: 9th in East
  • Melissa Ortiz: 4th in East
  • Danielle Slaton: 4th in East
  • Andrew Wiebe: 9th in East
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 6th in East

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Wilfried Nancy
  • Stadium: Lower.com Field
  • Last year: 10W-8L-16T, 46 points, 8th in East
  • Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify

All 2023 season previews

NEXT: FC Dallas season preview

MLS is Back Columbus Crew 2023 Season Preview Guide

Related Stories

Can Lorenzo Insigne meet expectations? Toronto FC’s star embraces the “challenge”
“Superclub”? LAFC don't hide from idea before MLS Cup, Shield title defense
Mukhtar & Zimmerman make clear: Playoffs aren't enough for Nashville SC in 2023
More News
More News
Columbus Crew 2023 Season Preview
MLS is Back

Columbus Crew 2023 Season Preview
2023 Season Preview Guide

2023 Season Preview Guide
MLS preseason 2023: Who gained momentum heading into Matchday 1?

MLS preseason 2023: Who gained momentum heading into Matchday 1?
MLS Jersey Week: See every new kit for the 2023 season

MLS Jersey Week: See every new kit for the 2023 season
Orlando City SC unveil 2023 The Wall Kit

Orlando City SC unveil 2023 The Wall Kit
Toronto FC unveil 2023 Club Kit

Toronto FC unveil 2023 Club Kit
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. TOR | February 19, 2023
14:58

Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. TOR | February 19, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Toronto FC | February 19, 2023
4:07

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Toronto FC | February 19, 2023
GOAL: Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC - 90th minute
0:31

GOAL: Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC - 90th minute
GOAL: Marco Delgado, LA Galaxy - 52nd minute
0:41

GOAL: Marco Delgado, LA Galaxy - 52nd minute
More Video