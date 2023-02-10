San Jose Earthquakes acquire defender Jonathan Mensah from Columbus Crew

The San Jose Earthquakes have added a high-end MLS center back before head coach Luchi Gonzalez’s first year in charge, announcing Friday they’ve acquired Jonathan Mensah in a trade with the Columbus Crew .

In return, Columbus have received up to $500,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) – $200k is guaranteed across the next two seasons, while $300k is conditional – for Mensah, who's in the last year of his contract. The conditional game breaks down as $150k/year if he's on San Jose's roster for the 2024 and 2025 Roster Compliance Dates.

Mensah, a 32-year-old Ghana international, has been in the league since 2017 and donned the captain’s armband in Columbus. He won MLS Cup 2020 with the Crew and earned MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire honors that year, plus finished third overall in 2020 MLS Defender of the Year voting.

San Jose fit

Crucially, Mensah joins San Jose after center back Nathan suffered a right ACL injury in a preseason scrimmage. He’ll likely partner with Rodrigues, who’s on loan from Brazilian Serie A side Grêmio through the summer.

"Nathan’s unfortunate injury left a significant hole at a precarious time in our preseason that we didn’t hesitate to address quickly," Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. "We knew we needed to bring in a player of significant quality and experience to compete at the highest level in MLS.