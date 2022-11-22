Houston Dynamo acquire Artur in trade with Columbus Crew

Houston Dynamo FC have bolstered their midfield ahead of the 2023 MLS season by acquiring Artur from the Columbus Crew , the clubs announced Tuesday.

“He will be a unifying presence in the locker room and will add a more physical element to our central midfield next season. I am excited to work with Artur again and welcome him and his family to the city of Houston.”

“Artur is a proven winner in our league, a true competitor and a leader in the locker room,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a release. “We talked about bringing in winners this offseason and Artur embodies this mentality.

Columbus’ guaranteed funds received break down as $200k GAM in 2023 and $100k GAM in 2024.

The Crew will receive $300,000 in General Allocation Money, plus they can get an additional $50k in GAM if certain performance metrics are met.

The 26-year-old Brazilian tallied 2g/9a in 138 games across the past six seasons with Columbus, originally arriving on loan from Sao Paulo FC before being officially transferred. He won an MLS Cup 2020 title with the Eastern Conference club.

“I would like to thank Artur for his contributions to the Crew and the Columbus community over the past six seasons and he will always be a part of our club’s history and our recent accomplishments, which include raising two trophies,” said Crew president & GM Tim Bezbatchenko.

“We believe this move will give us valuable flexibility as we build our roster for the 2023 season and beyond.”

