Columbus Crew re-sign defender Rudy Camacho

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

The Columbus Crew have re-signed defender Rudy Camacho through the 2026 MLS season, the club announced Friday.

Camacho was out of contract after missing most of the 2025 season with a thigh injury.

The 34-year-old has 1g/1a in 59 appearances across all competitions since joining the Crew in June 2023 via trade from CF Montréal. He was instrumental in the club's run to that year's MLS Cup presented by Audi and the Leagues Cup 2024 crown.

“Rudy consistently showed his resiliency, passion for the game and commitment to the club during a personally challenging 2025 season, and we’re glad to have him return and help further solidify our backline in 2026,” said general manager Issa Tall.

A two-time Canadian Championship winner with CFMTL (2019, 2021), Camacho was also an MLS All-Star for Columbus in 2024.

“I’m very happy to continue the journey with this incredible club, where I’ve created memories that will stay with me for life and hope to create many more this season,” said Camacho. “After a difficult season, I can’t wait to get back to competition and reunite with Crew fans.”