DC United select Nikola Markovic No. 1 in 2026 MLS SuperDraft

D.C. United have selected North Carolina State University center back Nikola Markovic with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.

Markovic, who's part of the 2026 Generation adidas class, joins D.C. after helping NC State reach their first-ever NCAA national championship game in 2025.

The sophomore defender started all 22 games he played last season for the Wolfpack, who outscored opponents 51-13 and posted an NCAA-best 15 shutouts in those matches. For his efforts, Markovic earned 2025 First Team All-American honors.

"What Nikola brought to the table was not just that he was on the leader on the pitch, which we observed in detail, but he's also a great leader off the pitch," said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C.'s managing director of soccer operations.

"I think the character and the character scouting played a big role for us. He was a final four attendant, so we watched the games. We were live there, so we really went deep in making this decision, and it was very important to bring into this culture of D.C. United, a player with that winning mentality."

The Canada native previously played for CF Montréal's academy before attending NC State.

"It's a dream come true," said Markovic. "I've been wanting to play pro all my life, and even though this is a dream come true, I think this is just the start because I want to accomplish a lot more.

"Of course, I'd like to thank my family – I wouldn't have been anywhere without them – all the coaches I've had in my life that made a big impact, and of course, this NC State team," Markovic added. "It was a special year. The coaching staff was the best I've ever had and the guys were unreal. They're all brothers to me."

Markovic joins a D.C. side that's in rebuild mode after finishing bottom of the table during the 2025 season, while conceding the joint second-most goals (66).