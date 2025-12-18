San Diego FC acquire Kieran Sargeant from Houston Dynamo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

SD receive: Kieran Sargeant

Kieran Sargeant HOU receive: SuperDraft pick, up to $50k GAM, sell-on %

In return for Sargeant, Houston receive San Diego's natural third-round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft and up to an additional $50,000 in Conditional General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2027. Houston also retain a sell-on percentage.

The 22-year-old has signed a new contract with San Diego through the 2026 season. There are additional club options through June 2027 and the 2027-28 season.

“We are happy to have Kieran joining us and bringing in more competition to our defending group,” said San Diego sporting director Tyler Heaps. “He has all the tools to continue to develop in his professional career in San Diego and we're excited to support him.”

After playing college soccer for Georgetown, Sargeant began his professional career in 2024 as a Houston homegrown player.