Your Wednesday Kickoff: El Tráfico brings the fireworks in Matchday 24

Real Salt Lake have transferred midfielder Fidel Barajas to Liga MX side Chivas Guadalajara effective immediately. The 18-year-old initially arrived to RSL in early January after starting his professional career with USL Championship side Charleston Battery, where he was named the USL Championship’s Young Player of the Year, and also garnered All-League Second Team honors.

St. Louis CITY SC have signed midfielder Marcel Hartel as a Designated Player. Hartel is under contract through June 2028 with an option for the remainder of 2028. To acquire Hartel, St. Louis sent the Columbus Crew $350,000 in General Allocation Money for his Discovery Rights. The 28-year-old last played for FC St. Pauli, helping them earn promotion to the German Bundesliga after totaling 17g/13a in 33 matches. Hartel has made additional stops at 1. FC Köln, Union Berlin and Arminia Bielefeld in his native Germany.

Nashville SC have hired B.J. Callaghan as their next head coach, the club announced Wednesday . Callaghan, an assistant to U.S. men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter who led the USMNT to a Concacaf Nations League title in 2023 as interim manager, will officially join the club on July 22 and make his debut nine days later when Nashville kick off their 2024 Leagues Cup campaign.

All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more. The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your weekend by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order relative to their time slot.

Sometimes, you want the best, and you get it.

50 out of 50, folks. This isn’t a drill. It’s the kind of measure you have to take when the league’s most chaotic rivalry heads to the country’s most iconic stadium for a matchup between the West’s top two teams in the standings. Get your fireworks done early or just ignore them entirely. There are more important things to worry about on Thursday.

Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined.

Tier Two: The joy of stumbling onto a match you previously weren't invested in but now are

Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 39/50

This a great test for a Charlotte side that no one has been fully convinced by yet. It’s also another great test for a short-handed Inter Miami side that’s done more than rise up and meet the challenge of life without Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.

Charlotte will keep this from being a wide open game and the crowd will be noisy as always, but will that be enough to slow down a Heron attack led by… um… Ian Fray?

Columbus Crew vs. Nashville SC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 6:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 34/50

The Crew are rounding into post-CCC Final form and looking as terrifying as ever. Sean Zawadski has stepped into Aidan Morris’ role in midfield and looks like a capable replacement. That’s all the Crew need him to be until reinforcements arrive later this month. They’ve won three of four since the final and have scored nine goals in their last two games.

Basically, Nashville have their hands full. Watching the Crew try and break down their block will be fun though.

New York City FC vs. CF Montréal

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 31/50

Montréal have started to look a little more like themselves in attack. Well, at least what we imagined them to look like before the season started. They’re beginning to control the ball a little more and they’re coming off a huge 4-2 win over Philadelphia that has them on the edge of the playoff line.

They’re still missing folks throughout their starting XI. That’s not ideal for slowing down a dynamic New York City FC attack that’s thrived at home this season.

D.C. United vs. FC Cincinnati

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 30/50

It took a while for me but, personally, I’m all the way out on this D.C. United side regardless of what the underlying numbers say. They just don’t have the quality. I can’t keep living my life like this…

…That being said, Christian Benteke should be a heckuva challenge for FC Cincinnati’s makeshift back line. Dealing with his physical skillset is tough even at full strength. There’s an opportunity here for D.C. to pull off an upset.

…THAT being said, I’m realizing now Benteke is out for this one due to yellow card accumulation. Maybe it’s best if we just skip this one and move on.

Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 9:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 37/50

RSL got an off week after their loss to the Galaxy. Hopefully some rest got Chicho Arango back to full health after he took a knock that required multiple stitches. Either way, this should be a fun one. Both teams have a wonder goal or two in them at any moment and both want to be on the ball. It very well may be a playoff preview.