Lionel Messi GOLAZO: Inter Miami defeat Porto in Club World Cup 

Inter Miami CF rallied to beat Portuguese giants FC Porto, 2-1, and earn a historic first FIFA Club World Cup win Thursday afternoon at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Lionel Messi's stunning free kick capped a second-half comeback that began with an equally impressive first-time finish from Telasco Segovia just after the break.
Porto struck first in the eighth minute via Samu Aghehowa's penalty kick goal, following a Video Review-decided foul on João Mário by Noah Allen.
The Dragões could have added to their lead in the Group A showdown, but Maxi Falcón made a goal-line clearance on Rodrigo Mora, and the post prevented Alan Varela's long-range blast from going in shortly before halftime.
Miami came out swinging in the second half, with Segovia roofing Marcelo Weigandt's cross in the 47th minute. Just seven minutes later, Messi sealed the victory with his magical left foot.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Inter Miami made history, becoming the first MLS team to win a Club World Cup game – against a traditional European powerhouse like Porto, no less. Now the Herons, who have four points after two games, control their destiny. Monday’s showdown with Brazilian side Palmeiras will not only determine passage to the knockout rounds, but first place in Group A. Messi & Co. mean business at the world's premier club competition.
- MOMENT OF THE GAME: With all due respect to Segovia for his vital equalizer, it’s tough to argue against a Messi game-winning, free-kick golazo.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Messi has been synonymous with GOAT-worthy performances throughout his illustrious career, and Thursday's was the latest example.