Lionel Messi GOLAZO: Inter Miami defeat Porto in Club World Cup 

Lionel Messi's stunning free kick capped a second-half comeback that began with an equally impressive first-time finish from Telasco Segovia just after the break.

Porto struck first in the eighth minute via Samu Aghehowa's penalty kick goal, following a Video Review-decided foul on João Mário by Noah Allen.

The Dragões could have added to their lead in the Group A showdown, but Maxi Falcón made a goal-line clearance on Rodrigo Mora, and the post prevented Alan Varela's long-range blast from going in shortly before halftime.

Miami came out swinging in the second half, with Segovia roofing Marcelo Weigandt's cross in the 47th minute. Just seven minutes later, Messi sealed the victory with his magical left foot.

Goals