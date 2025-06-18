USMNT stress “chemistry,” look to build confidence in Saudi Arabia test

“But Alex has been really, really good. He was really good against Turkiye, he was really good against Trinidad and Tobago. So, yeah, it's been a pleasure playing with him. And, yeah, he needs to keep going.”

“Alex, to be honest, I had no idea who you were before,” said de la Torre to his 20-year-old teammate, sparking laughter from both players.

The San Diego FC midfielder was sitting next to Alex Freeman in a US men’s national team media availability ahead of Thursday night’s Concacaf Gold Cup match vs. Saudi Arabia in Austin (9:15 pm ET | FS1, VIX, TUDN) when he was asked about Orlando City ’s homegrown wunderkind, one of the breakout performers of the 2025 MLS season thus far.

Rapid rise

De la Torre’s lack of familiarity is somewhat understandable. Freeman had played just 10 career MLS minutes before this season, spending the past few years mainly on OCSC's MLS NEXT Pro side, along with a handful of US youth national team callups, before bursting into the USMNT picture as an attack-minded fullback prospect via four goals, an assist and 26 chances created in the Lions’ first 17 league matches.

That relatively brief run of first-team action was enough to draw US coach Mauricio Pochettino’s attention, and Freeman performed well enough in his first two international caps to have an inside track on the starting right back spot in this tournament despite his tender age. By extension, he’s in the mix for a place at next summer’s World Cup far quicker than anyone could’ve imagined just a few months ago.

“What’s happening this year,” said Freeman, “it's a blessing. I got a chance, and I feel like you got to take your chances the best, you got to take your opportunity. I feel like that's something that I’m going to continue to do with Orlando and within camps and, yeah, obviously the World Cup in 2026 is always something that I'm going to work [for] … It's just hard work and dedication that will help me get to that point.”