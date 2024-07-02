Tale of the Tape: Who has the edge in the next El Tráfico?

So who has the edge? Let’s break it down.

Thursday’s blockbuster (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ) isn’t exactly a hard sell. Now, add in the fact that both LAFC and the LA Galaxy enter the match tied on points atop the Western Conference with the most combined quality (glad to have you back to elite status, Galaxy) we’ve ever seen in this rivalry’s history and you’ve got a recipe for a high-level match and, given it’s El Tráfico, high-level insanity.

Goalkeeper

Edge: LA Galaxy

Soccer Gods forgive me, for I have sinned.

My brain knows Hugo Lloris is the superior goalkeeper, so save your rage tweets for another day, but I can’t ignore my heart (and the underlying numbers this season) when it comes to MLS cult hero and Galaxy netminder John McCarthy.

According to FBRef’s database, no goalkeeper in MLS has prevented more goals (PSxG – GA … post shot expected goals minus goals allowed, basically how likely shots on target are to score minus how many found the back of the net) than McCarthy (+6.2). The 31-year-old veteran was especially impressive in April’s El Tráfico (+2.2), so there’s precedent for some holiday heroics. McCarthy was the only reason LA were in that game, one they still lost 2-1.

Lloris, for what it’s worth, has allowed basically one more goal than expected (-0.9 PSxG-GA). The Frenchman hasn’t been bad by any means, but he hasn’t exactly stood on his head a la Roman Bürki a year ago. LAFC ought not worry about that for a single second. Just because Lloris hasn’t hit God Mode yet doesn’t mean he won’t when it matters most down the line.

Fact is, unlike McCarthy, the recently minted All-Star hasn’t had to be otherworldly for his team to thrive. He’s rarely been busy, which is why the Black & Gold hold a clear edge in our next category.

Defense

Edge: LAFC

LAFC got off to a bit of a slow start, but they’ve strangled the life out of opposing attacks since mid-May.

Let’s take a closer look at their last nine games (8 wins, 1 draw)…

Goals Allowed: 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 2, 0

Non-penalty xGA: 0.4, 0.4, 1.3, 0.2, 0.4, 1.3, 0.3, 1.3, 0.7

So how have they done it? LAFC allow the fewest touches (17.6) in their own 18 in the league. Given how they close off the box to opponents, it makes sense they allow the second-fewest shots on target per game and limit opponents to the furthest average shot distance in the league as well. Told you Lloris has it relatively easy.

Simply put, LAFC control the most important areas of the field and make it exceedingly difficult to create high-percentage scoring opportunities. Good recipe, that.

Individually, they’re stacked. In Sergi Palencia (wildly underrated/should have been an All-Star) and Ryan Hollingshead, Steve Cherundolo has the most well-rounded pair of outside backs in the league. In the middle, Aaron Long and Jesús Murillo are complimentary pillars of veteran know-how. They make good decisions, dominate the penalty area when needed and reliably keep the ball moving