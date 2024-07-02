St. Louis CITY sign DP midfielder Marcel Hartel

“As a club, we’ve always been prepared to make investments that will improve the quality of our squad, so long as we find the right fit”, club president and general manager Diego Gigliani said. “Marcel’s arrival as one of our three Designated Players highlights the confidence we have in him, both as a player and as a leader. We’re convinced he will make an important positive impact on our team and continue highlighting how high-quality players in the peak of their career are making the MLS their league of choice.”