San Jose Earthquakes ownership announces sales process 

The San Jose Earthquakes have started the process of selling a controlling interest in the club, with the ownership group hiring global investment bank Moelis & Co. to lead the effort.

“We are proud of the role the Quakes have played in the growth of soccer throughout Silicon Valley. The Bay Area is a special place, and we’re deeply grateful to the fans, players and staff who’ve been with us on this journey.”

“The San Jose Earthquakes and PayPal Park have been an important part of our lives for nearly two decades,” Fisher said.

During his time as managing partner, Fisher oversaw the development of privately financed PayPal Park. The club has made five Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances and won the 2012 Supporters’ Shield during Fisher’s tenure.

John Fisher has served as the principal owner of the Earthquakes since 2008, when he and partner Lew Wolff helped bring the team back to MLS after a two-year hiatus.

Along with the growth of the first team, the Earthquakes have significantly expanded the soccer development pathway in the Bay Area.

The Earthquakes added a full development academy with teams from U14-U18 in MLS NEXT, along with an MLS NEXT Pro team. San Jose have signed 19 players to Homegrown contracts.

“On behalf of Major League Soccer, I want to thank the Fisher family for their longstanding commitment to the Earthquakes and the San Jose community,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

“Under their leadership, the club invested in world-class facilities like PayPal Park, built a highly respected youth academy and helped grow the game in one of the nation’s most dynamic markets. We look forward to identifying new ownership that can build on this strong foundation and continue to elevate soccer in the Bay Area, and throughout Northern California.”