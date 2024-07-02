Power Rankings: LAFC maintain top spot ahead of El Tráfico showdown

Jonathan Rodríguez’s late winner doomed the Loons in Portland and handed them their fourth-straight loss. A disastrous June has them all the way down to seventh in the West. With Tani Oluwaseyi and Dayne St. Clair gone on international duty they could only outrun the lack of top-end quality on their roster for so long. They have room to add a DP (maybe two) this summer and they really need to do it. A once-promising year is getting away from them.