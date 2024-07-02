Vote now to decide the 2024 MLS All-Star captain

Who will captain the 2024 MLS All-Stars when they meet LIGA MX's best on July 24 at Lower.com Field, home of the Columbus Crew?
Have your say in the 2024 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan. There can only be one winner from the four finalists.
Nominees
- Luciano Acosta - FC Cincinnati
- Cristian Arango - Real Salt Lake
- Cucho Hernández - Columbus Crew
- Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF
Acosta and Hernández represent both sides of the Hell is Real rivalry, while Arango leads MLS in goals. Messi has broken several records during his first full Miami season.
Voting window
Armband design
The captain will wear a custom armband designed by local Columbus artist and Captain Morgan partner, Adam Hernandez. The armband is unique to the 2024 MLS All-Star Game and highlights the importance of encouraging fans to own their spice and unleash memorable moments for everyone.