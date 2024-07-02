Vote now to decide the 2024 MLS All-Star captain

Who will captain the 2024 MLS All-Stars when they meet LIGA MX's best on July 24 at Lower.com Field, home of the Columbus Crew?

Have your say in the 2024 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan. There can only be one winner from the four finalists.

Nominees

Luciano Acosta - FC Cincinnati

Cristian Arango - Real Salt Lake

Cucho Hernández - Columbus Crew

Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF

Acosta and Hernández represent both sides of the Hell is Real rivalry, while Arango leads MLS in goals. Messi has broken several records during his first full Miami season.

Voting window

Voting is open from July 2 - July 9 at 12 pm ET

Fans can vote once per day during the voting period

Vote online or via the MLS App

Armband design