Captain Vote

Vote now to decide the 2024 MLS All-Star captain

24-ASG-CaptainVote-16x9
MLSsoccer staff

Who will captain the 2024 MLS All-Stars when they meet LIGA MX's best on July 24 at Lower.com Field, home of the Columbus Crew?

Have your say in the 2024 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan. There can only be one winner from the four finalists.

Vote for the 2024 MLS All-Star Team captain

Nominees

  • Luciano Acosta - FC Cincinnati
  • Cristian Arango - Real Salt Lake
  • Cucho Hernández - Columbus Crew
  • Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF

Acosta and Hernández represent both sides of the Hell is Real rivalry, while Arango leads MLS in goals. Messi has broken several records during his first full Miami season.

Voting window

  • Voting is open from July 2 - July 9 at 12 pm ET
  • Fans can vote once per day during the voting period
  • Vote online or via the MLS App

Armband design

The captain will wear a custom armband designed by local Columbus artist and Captain Morgan partner, Adam Hernandez. The armband is unique to the 2024 MLS All-Star Game and highlights the importance of encouraging fans to own their spice and unleash memorable moments for everyone.

Vote for the 2024 MLS All-Star Team captain

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Captain Vote MLS All-Star Game Lionel Messi Luciano Acosta Juan Camilo Hernández Suárez Cristian Arango

Related Stories

Each nominee’s case for the 2024 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote
More News
More News
Twellman's Takes: Why this Rose Bowl El Tráfico will be better than last year's

Twellman's Takes: Why this Rose Bowl El Tráfico will be better than last year's
Dairon Asprilla goes out a Portland Timbers legend | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Energy Moment of the Matchday

Dairon Asprilla goes out a Portland Timbers legend | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Power Rankings: LAFC maintain top spot ahead of El Tráfico showdown

Power Rankings: LAFC maintain top spot ahead of El Tráfico showdown
Matchday 24: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Matchday 24: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
Rosters announced for 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
MLS NEXT

Rosters announced for 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
Video
Video
Twellman's Takes: Why this Rose Bowl El Tráfico will be better than last year's
1:33

Twellman's Takes: Why this Rose Bowl El Tráfico will be better than last year's
Best Skills of the Matchday: Must-see moves from Matchday 23
1:08

Best Skills of the Matchday: Must-see moves from Matchday 23
Top storylines heading into Matchday 24 | Headlines
1:04

Top storylines heading into Matchday 24 | Headlines
Energy Moment of the Matchday 23: Dairon Asprilla
0:32

Energy Moment of the Matchday 23: Dairon Asprilla