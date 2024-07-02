Young Players: Who stood out in Matchday 23? 

After that moment of glitz, Murrell proceeded to grind unglamorously for the rest of the evening, working his tail off as a lone striker with the thankless task of target man for United’s relentlessly direct diet of long balls. He waded into a whopping 16 aerial duels against RBNY’s physical defenders, and while he lost most of them, his efforts provided an important release valve, particularly after Cristian Dajome’s first-half ejection made life that much harder for the visitors.