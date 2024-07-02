Rosters announced for 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

MLS NEXT has announced player selections, details and broadcast information for the third annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate.
The match will see North America's top young players showcase their talents in an East vs. West format. The 44 players were selected following the conclusion of the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase.
To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2007-2009, have competed in the MLS NEXT regular season, and played in at least one of the MLS NEXT premier events this season – MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, or the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase.
MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
- 11 am ET - Tuesday, July 23
- FREE!
- Historic Crew Stadium | Columbus, Ohio
- Streaming live on MLSsoccer.com
EAST
Name
Team
Birth Year
Adyn Torres
Atlanta United
2007
Sergey Balatsko
BW Gottschee
2007
Stefan Chirila
FC Cincinnati
2007
Jayson Quintanilla
Charlotte FC
2007
Simon Tonidandel
Charlotte FC
2007
Vitaliy Hlyut
Chicago Fire FC
2008
Chase Adams
Columbus Crew
2008
Tristan Brown
Columbus Crew
2007
Gavin Turner
D.C. United
2007
Liam Briscoe
FC DELCO
2008
Michael Capretto
FC DELCO
2008
Cai McLean
Inter Miami CF
2008
Felix Samson
CF Montréal
2007
Chris Applewhite
Nashville SC
2007
DaMario McIntosh
New England Revolution
2007
Drew Baiera
New York City FC
2007
Colin Guske
Orlando City SC
2007
Juan Rojas
Orlando City SC
2008
Diego Rocio
Philadelphia Union
2007
Cavan Sullivan
Philadelphia Union
2009
Lucas Ferreira
Players Development Academy
2007
Pablo Patrick-Galvez
Toronto FC
2007
WEST
Player
Team
Birth Year
Anthony Boyadjian
Albion SC LA
2007
Gavin Wolff
Austin FC
2008
Joshua Sosa
Barca Residency Academy
2007
Miguel Alvarado
Colorado Rapids
2008
Zackory Campagnolo
Colorado Rapids
2007
Leo Orejarena
FC Dallas
2007
Isaac Mwakutuya
Houston Dynamo FC
2007
Ian James
Sporting Kansas City
2008
DeCarlo Guerra
LAFC
2008
Pedro Guimaraes
LAFC
2008
Jose 'Pepe' Magana Jr.
LA Galaxy
2007
Owen Pratt
LA Galaxy
2008
Mateo Tsakiris
LA Galaxy
2007
Darius Randell
Minnesota United FC
2007
Max Eisenberg
Portland Timbers
2007
Luca Moisa
Real Salt Lake
2008
Tomo Allen
San Jose Earthquakes
2007
Rohan Rajagopal
San Jose Earthquakes
2007
Etienne Veillard
Seattle Sounders FC
2007
Tyson Pearce
St. Louis CITY SC
2007
Skylar Kaplan
Strikers FC
2007
Liam Mackenzie
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
2007