Rosters announced for 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

The match will see North America's top young players showcase their talents in an East vs. West format. The 44 players were selected following the conclusion of the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase.

To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2007-2009, have competed in the MLS NEXT regular season, and played in at least one of the MLS NEXT premier events this season – MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, or the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase.