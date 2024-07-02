Each nominee’s case for the 2024 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote

Here's why each one deserves your vote to lead the charge against the best from Liga MX on July 24 at Columbus Crew 's Lower.com Field.

With this year's roster announced , it's time for the 2024 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan. The four nominees are:

Being named a 2024 MLS All-Star is already an impressive accomplishment. You’re in a prestigious group of the best players across the league. But there’s another level beyond that. There’s the All-Stars’ All-Star: the captain.

Campaign slogan: Let Cucho and Wilfried Nancy work their magic again.

They won an MLS Cup together. They went on a historic Concacaf Champions Cup run together. And now they could be partners in crime in front of the home crowd in Columbus at this year’s MLS All-Star Game presented by Target.

Cucho wearing the armband with Nancy coaching from the sidelines is a perfect situation for one of MLS' model clubs to flaunt their strengths to this region and beyond.

With 10 goals in MLS play this year and top-tier chance-creation numbers, Cucho has been an absolute force in the Crew’s attacking line. The best players in the world are the ones who put defenders into the most compromising positions with the greatest frequency – that’s exactly what the Colombian does.

If you sit in a low block, he can drop deep and pick the right pass to split you open. If you press high, he’ll run past you and exploit the open space in your box. He can make the primary run inside the 18 or trail as the accent runner, arriving at the perfect moment to receive the ball and punish a recovering defense.