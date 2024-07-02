Matchday 24: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Queue the soccer and the fireworks: MLS Matchday 24 offers an action-packed midweek slate, highlighted by a July 4 El Tráfico between the LA Galaxy and LAFC at the Rose Bowl.

Nashville SC are looking to rebound at Lower.com Field after falling to short-handed Inter Miami CF in Matchday 23, despite getting a goal from club MVP Hany Mukhtar . The 29-year-old is on pace for his fourth-straight season with double-digit goals and assists, remaining the focal point of a team fighting for a playoff spot in the East under interim head coach Rumba Munthali.

Not surprisingly, this uptick in form has coincided with Cucho Hernández 's resurgence, with the Colombian striker scoring in four straight games to reach 10g/4a on the year. Fellow 2024 MLS All-Stars Diego Rossi and Rudy Camacho have also helped push Columbus into the Eastern Conference top four after their early-season Concacaf Champions Cup run.

Defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew are looking like serious candidates for a repeat in 2024 based on their current form. Winners of six of their last seven - including a 5-1 rout at the New England Revolution over the weekend - the Crew are on fire, even after the departure of homegrown midfielder Aidan Morris.

Speaking of pressure, Sporting Kansas City desperately need points as they look to pull themselves out of the bottom part of the Western Conference standings and into playoff positioning. The good news is they snapped a three-game skid on Saturday by beating Austin FC and may have an emerging star on their hands in Stephen Afrifa ; the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by Audi pick has three goals in his last four games.

Expect the pressure to be on Djordje Mihailovic , Cole Bassett , Rafael Navarro and co. to produce a bounce-back performance in front of their fans at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

The high-flying Rapids were brought down to earth in Matchday 23 with a forgettable visit to LAFC . How they react at home on July 4 may be the biggest indicator yet of their ability to compete at the highest levels in MLS.

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Apple TV - MLS Season Pass WHEN: Thursday, 10:30 pm ET

The biggest game of Matchday 24, if not the 2024 MLS season so far. After setting a single-game attendance record last year, El Tráfico returns to the Rose Bowl Thursday night with LAFC and the Galaxy not only sitting first and second in the West, but playing arguably the best soccer in the league right now.

Undefeated in nine, the Black & Gold have reigning MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi champion Denis Bouanga (13g/9a) in stellar form - with the added bonus of Polish winger Mateusz Bogusz enjoying a career year to the tune of 12g/5a, including two straight multi-goal games. All this before legendary French striker Olivier Giroud joins the club once the Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 18.