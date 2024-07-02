Dairon Asprilla goes out a Portland Timbers legend | Energy Moment of the Matchday

There's no better way to go out than going out a legend.
Dairon Asprilla did just that in what was likely his last appearance with the Portland Timbers, assisting on Jonathan Rodríguez's dramatic late-winner in a 3-2 home victory over Minnesota United. It was a fitting end to Asprilla's memorable stint in the Rose City and a fitting choice for Matchday 23's Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius.
Providence Park erupted in wild celebrations as Asprilla hustled down the right side and first-timed a pass into the box for Rodriguez to fire home the 92nd-minute winner, extending Portland's unbeaten streak to six games.
Asprilla, who's expected to join Atlético Nacional in his native Colombia, will depart as one of Portand's all-time greats after a nearly 10-year stay highlighted by a 2015 MLS Cup championship.
"To come to a place where nobody knows you, a new place, and get the reception they gave me. Everything I've experienced, especially this week and today, has been incredible," Asprilla said in Spanish post-match. "I'm having mixed emotions for everything I've gone through here... Thank you to everyone for the love, for the caring they've shown me these past nine years. It's been incredible."
The Timbers return to action on July 4 when visiting Western Conference rivals FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).