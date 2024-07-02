Real Salt Lake transfer Fidel Barajas to Chivas Guadalajara

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Real Salt Lake have transferred midfielder Fidel Barajas to Liga MX side Chivas Guadalajara effective immediately, the club announced Tuesday.

The 18-year-old initially arrived to RSL in early January after starting his professional career with USL Championship side Charleston Battery, where he was named the USL Championship’s Young Player of the Year, and also garnered All-League Second Team honors.

“We wish nothing but the best to Fidel, he’s grown a lot with us on and off the field during his six months here,” RSL Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid said in a release. “It is difficult to let young prospects go, but the global market offers clubs and individuals numerous opportunities for change and growth.

"Fidel represented both himself and RSL as a model young professional each and every day here, and we believe we have provided him a foundation as he adapts to both Liga MX and his youth national team career.”

Barajas was enjoying a strong rookie season with RSL, appearing in 17 of 20 league games and one Lamar Hunt US Open Cup match, scoring one goal and adding two assists in 556 total minutes. He notched his first two MLS assists in his first career start on March 23 in RSL's 2-1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Prior to joining Charleston, Barajas was part of the youth academies for both Sacramento Republic and the San Jose Earthquakes. On the global stage, he's featured for the Mexican U-17 and U-20 national teams.

Barajas' contributions aided RSL's stellar 2024 campaign, which has them in the No. 3 spot on the Western Conference table through Matchday 23 with 37 points from 20 matches (10W-3L-7D). That leaves them just three points off the conference-leading pace of LAFC and LA Galaxy ahead of Matchday 24's showdown with Houston Dynamo FC at America First Field (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).