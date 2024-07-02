Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: Why this Rose Bowl El Tráfico will be better than last year's

MLSsoccer staff

A year ago, the 20th edition of El Tráfico drew an MLS-record crowd of 82,110 to the Rose Bowl.

But MLS Season Pass analyst Taylor Twellman makes the case, because of the LA Galaxy’s current form (three straight clean sheets in four straight wins), with Riqui Puig leading the line, Thursday’s Rose Bowl matchup (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) will be even better.

Twellman also breaks down an unbelievable ending in Atlanta and late come-from-behind wins in the Pacific Northwest for the Portland Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

📺 Twellman's Takes Matchday 23 full episode

