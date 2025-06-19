Curaçao vs. Canada: How to watch, stream Concacaf Gold Cup Group B game

After beating Honduras in their opening Gold Cup game, Canada close Group B against Curaçao (June 21) and El Salvador (June 24). The top two teams per group reach the quarterfinals of the continental tournament.

Canada hope to lift their first major trophy in 25 years ahead of co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup next summer alongside Mexico and the United States.

Former FC Cincinnati striker Jürgen Locadia also made an appearance off the bench for Curaçao, who are 90th in the latest FIFA World Rankings.

Still, Curaçao controlled 60% possession while putting more shots on the El Salvador goal than former Columbus Crew netminder Eloy Room weathered.

Riding a five-match winning streak in official competitions by an aggregate 19-2 scoreline entering the Gold Cup, Curaçao stalled in a 0-0 draw with El Salvador on Tuesday.

Canada's Gold Cup campaign is off to a dream start following their 6-0 rout of Honduras in their tournament opener at BC Place, home of Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Former New England Revolution standout Tajon Buchanan led the way with a brace and was joined on the scoresheet by Niko Sigur, Promise David and MLSers Tani Oluwaseyi (Minnesota United) and Nathan Saliba (CF Montréal). The well-rounded, team nature of the victory only increased the CanMNT's soaring confidence.