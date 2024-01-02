Your Tuesday Kickoff: What Suárez, Lloris signings mean for Miami & LAFC

Nashville SC have acquired US international winger Tyler Boyd from the LA Galaxy , the clubs announced Saturday. In the deal, LA receive two international roster spots (one each in 2024 and 2025) and $150,000 in General Allocation Money split evenly across the next two seasons. The Galaxy can also receive up to $625k in conditional GAM if Boyd meets certain performance metrics.

The good news is the oncoming pain of reality signals an MLS season that’s rapidly approaching. Seriously, we’re closer than you think. Preseason starts in a couple of weeks. Teams only have about a month to send players out and bring new players in. This is real and it’s happening now. There’s a lot to come. But before what next happens, we need to catch up on the biggest news we missed over the last week.

It’s over. You have to wake up now. No more waking up at TIME and going to sleep at OTHER TIME with in-between periods of minimal activity while wearing sweatpants. The real world is hurtling toward us again.

This one had been coming. Rumors were floating for a while and no one had any real reason to doubt them. Once Inter Miami got Lionel Messi, any doubts about who the Herons could bring in and when they could do it got thrown out the window. Now, four stars from one of the best teams of the last decade have reunited in South Beach. Because of course they have.

Luis Suárez is one of the few players in the history of the sport where you can say something as hokey as “he’s a magician on the pitch, a true genius the likes of which we’ll never see again” and not deserve to be immediately wedgied. I’ve never seen a player so consistently make a decision absolutely no one else would while having the ability to turn that decision into something spectacular. You know how everyone’s favorite SNL cast is the one that they watched during their formative years? Well Suárez’s 2013-14 season with Liverpool is my formative SNL cast. I watched Suárez carry that team on his back at the time I began to truly understand the sport. I’ll contend forever no one has ever or will ever be as good as that, even when there’s objective evidence I’m wrong.

But that season happened a decade ago. Suárez is entering his age 37 season. We’re not talking about the same player. We are talking about a player who can still produce, though. If you, like me, have only heard Suarez’s name come up the last couple of years in discussions about Inter Miami followed by discussions about his issues with knee pain, then you, like me, probably balked a bit at Inter Miami bringing him in. However, Suárez played 2,877 minutes last year for Grêmio in Brazil. In those 2,877 minutes, Suarez scored 17 times and delivered 11 assists.

Look, I think it’s fair to worry about what the effects of travel, schedule congestion and age are going to do to Suárez and a decent chunk of Inter Miami’s key players this year. But when Suárez is on the field, he’ll still be capable of magic at a moment’s notice. The challenge for Tata Martino and the club as a whole is finding a way to ensure their key players will be on the field to produce those moments in the moments that truly matter. If they can make it happen, multiple trophies are on the table based on their firepower in attack alone.