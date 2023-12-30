Nashville SC acquire Tyler Boyd from LA Galaxy

"Tyler is an outstanding attacking player who has proven the ability to create and finish scoring chances in MLS, abroad and with the US men’s national team," Nashville general manager Mike Jacobs said in a release. "He is a great fit on and off the field, and we are excited to add him to our group."

Additionally, Boyd is now under contract with Nashville through the 2026 season with an option for 2027.

In the deal, LA receive two international roster spots (one each in 2024 and 2025) and $150,000 in General Allocation Money split evenly across the next two seasons. The Galaxy can also receive up to $625k in conditional GAM if Boyd meets certain performance metrics.

Boyd is entering his second MLS season after posting 7g/4a in 34 games (28 starts) for LA last year. He came stateside after a well-traveled club career that included stops at Beşiktaş (Turkey), Vitória de Guimarães (Portugal) and Wellington Phoenix (New Zealand), among others.

On the international scene, the 29-year-old initially represented New Zealand before filing a one-time switch of association. He’s since scored twice in 10 USMNT games, last appearing in a 2019 Concacaf Nations League match.

"As we continue to improve our roster, with the aim of maintaining roster flexibility, Nashville offered us a deal that accomplishes both of those goals,” LA general manager Will Kuntz said in a release. "We wish Tyler and his family the best as he embarks on a new and exciting chapter in his career."

Boyd joins a Nashville attack that’s spearheaded by Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge, two of their three Designated Players. Meanwhile, LA have two open DP slots and are retooling their attack around Riqui Puig now that Chicharito and Douglas Costa have both exited.

Boyd won’t have to wait long to face his former team, as Nashville host LA on March 10 for a cross-conference matchup (4 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).