Lothar Matthäus: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami can "make a run" at FIFA Club World Cup 

From Inter Miami CF ’s home ground of Chase Stadium to anywhere else in the world a soccer ball is being kicked around, the odds of seeing a Lionel Messi jersey are always high.

“This means that the name Messi is so important for football, not only what he’s doing on the field, [but] what he’s doing outside the field.”

“I have a son. He’s 11 years old, and I sometimes follow his football games. And when they have training sessions, you see a lot of Messi shirts," he said. "The old shirt from Barcelona, the new shirt from Inter Miami.

“He is an idol for most kids. Not only in America. In Germany, too,” said Matthäus, who, like the superstar Argentine No. 10, has the rare distinction of winning both a FIFA World Cup and Ballon d’Or award.

It’s a phenomenon that even Germany and Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthäus notices in his own country, despite his homeland producing some of the game’s all-time greats.

“It’s not too much pressure because Messi has had pressure all his life: World Cup finals, Copa América, national [team] games, club games, Champions League finals, El Clásico in Spain between Real Madrid and Barcelona,” the five-time World Cup veteran said.

For Matthäus, Messi gives Miami an unrivaled edge in a highly competitive Group A that also features Al Ahly (Egypt), FC Porto (Portugal) and Palmeiras (Brazil).

The 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield winners and 2023 Leagues Cup champions are just over a month away from their next high-profile venture: competing at this summer’s FIFA 2025 Club World Cup in the United States as the host side of the expanded, 32-team tournament that runs from June 14 to July 13.

That’s the power of Messi and the Inter Miami project he’s spearheaded since mid-2023, transforming the Herons into a global attraction with the help of fellow Barça alums Luis Suárez , Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba .

MLS's global reach

While Matthäus believes Messi and Miami can “make a run” at the CWC, the current pundit and Bayern Munich ambassador envisions an all-European semifinal bracket, given the sporting and financial implications of the competition that will distribute an unprecedented $1 billion prize pool.

“This is a tournament where you can win a very important title: best club in the world. And a lot of money,” he said. “I think every team is motivated.

“… They’ll [be] playing with their best first XI, they will give their best to win the title.”

Still, Matthäus isn’t taking Miami, Seattle and possibly LAFC lightly, given the worldwide exposure the league has received in recent years thanks to Messi and its historic broadcasting deal with Apple via MLS Season Pass.