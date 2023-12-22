New York City FC sign 15-year-old homegrown forward Zidane Yañez

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
New York City FC have signed homegrown forward Zidane Yañez through the 2028 MLS season with an option for 2029, the club announced Friday.
The 15-year-old become the 13th homegrown signing in club history.
"We are delighted that Zidane has become the latest player from our academy to sign a professional contract with the club," NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a release. "... He has excellent all-round attributes as a forward with good technical ability and movement, excellent tactical understanding of the role combined with a first-class work rate out of possession which is critical in the modern game. Most of all, though, he has consistently shown that he is a clinical goal scorer at every age group."
Yañez joined the NYCFC academy in 2021 and has featured regularly with the U17 side during his time at the club. He also participated in MLS NEXT Fest Tournament earlier this month.
Capped at the youth level by Chile and Puerto Rico's U15 national teams, Yañez was most recently called into a US U16 training camp this year.
“It’s an honor to sign my first professional contract with NYCFC. It’s always been a dream of mine to play soccer professionally and to sign with this club is a big step in accomplishing that dream," Yañez said. "I know this is just the beginning, I will continue to work hard every day to improve and reach my full potential both professionally and personally."
