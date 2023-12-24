Austin FC sign goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Austin FC have signed free-agent goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Sunday.

Cleveland, 29, joins Austin after serving as Stefan Frei’s primary backup at Seattle Sounders FC from 2020-23. Since entering MLS in 2017 as a Chicago Fire FC draft pick, he’s kept four shutouts in ​​29 games.

“We’re happy to add someone of Stefan’s caliber to the talented group of goalkeepers on our roster,” Austin FC sporting director Rodolfo Borrell said in a statement.

“He’ll be a very strong addition to our club, and our community, and we look forward to welcoming him to Austin.”

Since their MLS expansion season in 2021, Brad Stuver has featured as the Verde & Black’s starting goalkeeper. They also have Damian Las, the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Year, in reserve.

Austin’s upcoming campaign begins Feb. 24 at home against Minnesota United FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). This past season, they finished 12th in the Western Conference standings (39 points; 10W-15L-9D).