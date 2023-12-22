Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew sign midfielder Marino Hinestroza from Pachuca

The Columbus Crew continued adding to their MLS Cup-winning roster, announcing Friday they've signed Colombian midfielder Marino Hinestroza as a U22 Initiative player.

The 21-year-old arrives from Liga MX side Pachuca through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. He will fill an international roster slot.

“Marino performed at a high level for Pachuca this past year, and we are excited to help further advance this young player’s development within our club,” Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. “He is a talented individual who can fit various roles within our style of play, including adding a one-v-one threat to our attack.”

With Pachuca, Hinestroza tallied 2g/4a over 46 all-competition appearances - coming off the bench in last season's Leagues Cup Round-of-32 loss against Houston Dynamo FC.

He made his professional debut in his native Colombia with Orsomarso S.C. during the 2018-19 season before joining CD América de Cali's U20 side the next campaign. A two-year loan spell with Palmeiras' U20 team in the CBF Brasileiro U20 league then followed.

Hinestroza's arrival comes a day after the Crew signed midfielder/center back Derrick Jones and Guatemalan international goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen via free agency. Bezbatchenko and head coach Wilfried Nancy are adding pieces as Columbus prepare to take on multiple competitions in 2024 - including the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Columbus begin their MLS Cup title defense on Feb. 24 when they host Atlanta United (2 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

