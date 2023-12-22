Columbus Crew sign midfielder Marino Hinestroza from Pachuca

The 21-year-old arrives from Liga MX side Pachuca through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. He will fill an international roster slot.

“Marino performed at a high level for Pachuca this past year, and we are excited to help further advance this young player’s development within our club,” Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. “He is a talented individual who can fit various roles within our style of play, including adding a one-v-one threat to our attack.”