Philadelphia Union sign midfielder Ben Bender

A former Philadelphia academy player, Bender is under contract with the Union through the 2025 season. The 24-year-old was a free agent after spending the last four seasons with Charlotte FC, who selected him first overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of Maryland.

Bender recorded 8g/8a across 61 appearances for Charlotte before he was waived last month.

“We’ve been following Ben’s development since he joined the Union Academy in 2015 and have watched him become a highly productive young player,” said sporting director Ernst Tanner.