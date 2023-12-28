Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United loan Ethan Bristow to Stockport County FC

Ethan Bristow - Minnesota United to Stockport - transfer
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Minnesota United have loaned defender Ethan Bristow to EFL League Two side Stockport County FC for the 2024 season, the club announced Thursday.

The 22-year-old left back, who joined the Loons from Tranmere Rovers FC midway through last season, made 12 all-competition appearances (MLS and Leagues Cup) in 2023 with Minnesota.

Per the terms of the deal, Bristow can be recalled at any time during the loan.

The move opens up an international roster spot for Minnesota, who in January will welcome new sporting director/CSO Khaled El-Ahmad as he looks to improve on a squad that missed out on the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

For starters, El-Ahmad will have an open Designated Spot to work with, after Ménder García’s 2024 contract option was decined. The club's other two DPs are Teemu Pukki and Emanuel Reynoso.

Currently led by interim head coach Sean McAuley, Minnesota open their 2024 regular season on Feb. 24 by visiting Western Conference rivals Austin FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

