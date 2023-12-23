Luis Suárez: Inter Miami can "achieve great things" in 2024

The most lucrative stretch of Luis Suárez’s esteemed club career unfolded from 2014-20 at FC Barcelona, when accomplishments included a UEFA Champions League title and four LaLiga championships – all while recording 195 goals and 113 assists in 283 matches for the famed Spanish club.
Three of the iconic Uruguayan striker’s teammates during that period? Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba – a trio Suárez has reunited with after Friday’s official announcement that he’s signed with Inter Miami CF through the 2024 MLS season.
That opportunity was a determining factor for Suárez’s next destination, he said during an in-house Inter Miami interview.
“They are not just friends; they are players who prove in games [why] they are very well known on a global level,” Suárez said. “The best player in the world is there and that generates great expectation. After being with them for many years, having achieved many things together, it makes us know each other well. We don’t need much time to understand each other on the pitch.
“I’m coming from the same mentality that they had, of wanting to help, and have the same hope and desire as all Inter Miami fans to win another title.”
Suárez joins Inter Miami after most recently playing for Grêmio, where he was named the Best Player and Best Striker in the Brazilian first division thanks to his 26 goals and 17 assists over 53 appearances. He also added two titles while at Grêmio.
Given that recent success, Suárez is eager to hit the ground running.
“I’m coming from Brazil, in a very competitive league which, personally and from a club level, I can’t complain. We had an incredible year,” Suárez said. “And it’s another demonstration that I’m doing well, both soccer-wise and physically.
“That makes me really excited to start 2024. There’s very little time left until we start again. I think it’s a great opportunity from Inter Miami for me to keep showing that I can keep doing great things in futbol and help Inter Miami grow.”
Suárez, Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer with 68 goals in 138 appearances, has a clear expectation during his MLS stay. It’s to further fill Inter Miami’s trophy cabinet, a process which began last August when Messi, Busquets and Alba’s midsummer arrival sparked a historic Leagues Cup title (first title in club history) – guaranteeing Concacaf Champions Cup play this spring.
From there, Suárez has a message to fans.
“I want them to trust the team as they have trusted in previous years,” he said. “We’re going to have a great year, a year in which we hope to give them all the joy they desire. And that we’ll fight until the end to achieve those dreams.”
After a preseason tour that includes several games in Asia, Inter Miami begin the 2024 MLS campaign with a Feb. 21 home match vs. Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They’ll then continue MLS is Back festivities by visiting LA Galaxy on Feb. 25 (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
“I’m here to help them achieve their dreams of winning more titles, achieve great things and that Inter Miami can fight to win MLS, which is everyone’s dream,” Suárez said. “The project is to win. I love the challenge is to win.”