Wildest and wackiest moments from the 2023 MLS season

They went up 1-0 early thanks to a header from Miche-Naider Chéry and then scored pretty much the exact same goal later in the half. Important side note here, Chery’s brace caught the attention of the USL Championship’s Oakland Roots SC and he’ll be playing stateside in 2024. The brace also caught Austin’s full attention. Needing to salvage a series quickly squirming out of their control, they buckled down and fought their way b--OH MAN LOOK AT THE BIG TREE I FEEL THE SUDDEN URGE TO KICK SOMETHING AT IT.