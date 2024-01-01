DC United acquire Gabriel Pirani from Santos FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Gabriel Pirani will remain at D.C. United, as the club announced Monday they have permanently acquired the attacking midfielder from Brazilian top-flight side Santos FC.

Pirani, who occupies a U22 Initiative roster slot, is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with options for 2026 and 2027. He spent the back half of the 2023 campaign on loan at D.C. from Santos, contributing 1g/0a in 10 games (all starts).

“We are excited to sign Gabriel permanently after an impressive loan stint with us last season,” general manager and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay said in a release.