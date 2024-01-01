DC United acquire Gabriel Pirani from Santos FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Gabriel Pirani will remain at D.C. United, as the club announced Monday they have permanently acquired the attacking midfielder from Brazilian top-flight side Santos FC.
Pirani, who occupies a U22 Initiative roster slot, is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with options for 2026 and 2027. He spent the back half of the 2023 campaign on loan at D.C. from Santos, contributing 1g/0a in 10 games (all starts).
“We are excited to sign Gabriel permanently after an impressive loan stint with us last season,” general manager and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay said in a release.
“We saw glimpses of Pirani’s playmaking abilities last year and we believe he has a high ceiling for development in this league. He is a very technical midfielder who has the ability to unlock defenses with his vision, technical ability, and passing range. We’re looking forward to welcoming him back to the team ahead of preseason.”
A 21-year-old Brazil youth international, Pirani has accumulated over 100 matches of professional experience in his home country. He developed in Santos' youth system before making his debut in February 2021, plus has played on loan at Fluminense and Cuiabá.
Aside from Pirani, the Black-and-Red's offseason makeover has included fullback Aaron Herrera (trade from CF Montréal) and winger Jared Stroud (trade from St. Louis CITY SC) arriving in the capital city.
D.C. United are expected to remain busy before their 2024 opener, a Feb. 24 home match vs. the New England Revolution (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Chiefly, they need to appoint a head coach and have an open Designated Player spot alongside Christian Benteke and Mateusz Klich.
