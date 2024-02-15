Your Thursday Kickoff: Nashville SC, Minnesota United FC & Portland Timbers previews

Lionel Messi will start for Inter Miami CF in Thursday’s friendly against boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys , head coach Gerardo Martino confirmed on the eve of their final preseason test (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). "For us, it’s important for him to get in as many minutes as possible ahead of the beginning of the league," Tata told reporters Tuesday, shortly before Miami host Real Salt Lake on Feb. 21 to begin the 2024 MLS regular season (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Houston Dynamo FC winger Nelson Quiñónes will miss the 2024 MLS season with a knee injury. The 21-year-old recently got injured while representing Colombia at the Conmbeol Pre-Olympic Tournament in Venezuela. Quiñones was coming off a breakout 2023 season with Houston where he tallied 4g/2a in 28 matches (19 starts).

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have bowed out of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup after suffering a 3-0 loss Wednesday evening at Tigres UANL. The Leg 2 setback at El Volcán left Vancouver down 4-1 on aggregate vs. the Liga MX powerhouse side, having drawn 1-1 in Leg 1 last week on Canadian soil.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

We’re previewing all 29 teams over 10 days in as Daily Kickoff a style as we can. Yesterday we checked in on FC Cincinnati and St. Louis. Today, Nashville, Minnesota United and Portland. Yes, we know the rosters aren’t finalized yet. The rosters are never finalized.

Surridge has a Mukhtar-esque year two, Boyd and Yearwood are clear upgrades and we get the Nashville from Leagues Cup for the majority of the season rather than the Nashville that couldn’t buy a goal after losing the final. That’s all within the realm of possibility.

As always, it will come down to whether or not Mukhtar gets any true support in attack. Yearwood and Boyd can help facilitate that of course, but all eyes are going to be on Surridge. After the Ake Loba disaster, Nashville need him to take a major step forward in 2024. Not solely for the obvious reasons, but because you never know what’s going to happen with a player like Mukhtar. If he decides he’s ready to head abroad (he’s out of contract after 2025) and his two DP partners in attack during his time with Nashville were Loba and an underperforming Surridge, then Nashville will have botched a window where they had one of the best players in league history in his prime.

Losing Dax McCarty and Fafa Picault this offseason may not feel like massive moves, but both were solid depth pieces. McCarty became even more than that at times last season, especially during Nashville’s run to the Leagues Cup final. They’ve replaced him with U22 midfielder Dru Yearwood after a trade with New York and found new blood at winger by sending some GAM to LA to bring in Tyler Boyd. Both guys have high upside and Boyd feels like an upgrade, but it doesn’t feel like we’ve advanced too far past the status quo here.

There’s a good argument that Nashville’s floor is far too high to even consider a year where they miss the playoffs. But there are genuine concerns, even if they should be excellent defensively yet again. And I’m not just talking about the typical “Is anyone going to do literally anything in attack besides Hany” concerns.

I guess I’ll just add that new DP forward Sam Surridge didn’t inspire a ton of confidence after arriving midseason. His underlyings were fine though. His 0.38 xG/90 is a 71st percentile effort among forwards. That’s based on a small sample size, but it’s at least somewhat encouraging.

2023 By The Numbers (per American Soccer Analysis)

The Loons had outstanding underlying numbers. They finished with the fourth-highest expected point total in the West and fourth-highest expected goals total in the league. That’s even with Bebelo Reynoso missing half the season.

But none of that matters because of one of the most frustrating stats of 2023: Minnesota won four home games. Four. Colorado and Toronto are the only other teams in the league who didn’t win at least six. Toronto, who had 22 points all season, won four home games. All Minnesota had to do is win one more home game and they would have been in the playoffs. I don’t know if I’ll get over it. Let’s just move on and say they really should try and win at home this year.

2024 Final Standing Range

Between fifth and 12th.

Yep, throw another Western Conference team on the pile. Who knows how any of this is going to sort itself out in the middle of the conference. But the Loons have a few things working against them as they try and claw their way to the top of the heap. Mainly the fact they don’t have a head coach. As of now, Cameron Knowles is Minnesota’s second interim manager since they fired Adrian Heath. It’s… a bit weird.

It’s not the end of the world, though. There’s no need to complicate the game model. The game model is, as always, get the ball to Reynoso and get out of the way. And because Reynoso is actually in preseason this year, they can just do that from the jump. He’ll even have decent help around him. Winger Bongokuhle Hlongwane put together what might have been the league’s most underrated season in 2023. Striker Teemu Pukki put up 0.87 goals per 90 over 1000 MLS minutes. And winger Robin Lod is back after a season-ending injury last May. They have firepower. Now they just need to harness it to win a home game.

Player of the People

Hlongwane rules and I need more people to start appreciating that. He finished in the 98th percentile in xG per 90 among attacking midfielders and wingers last season. He also finished in the 75th percentile or higher in tackles, interceptions, blocks, clearances and aerials won. You could make a fantastic statistical radar for Bongi that’s basically just one big circle.

This could all go pretty well if…