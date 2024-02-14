Sporting Kansas City unveil 2024 Diamonds Our Forever jersey

Sporting Kansas City have unveiled their new secondary jersey for the 2024 MLS season, the Diamonds Our Forever kit by adidas.
What started as a surprise third kit in 2013 quickly became an iconic look for Sporting KC, with the design becoming a ubiquitous brand element. Argyle diamonds are part of the club's identity. Diamonds Our Forever.
