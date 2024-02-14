Lionel Messi to start Inter Miami vs. Newell's Old Boys friendly

Lionel Messi will start for Inter Miami CF in Thursday’s friendly against boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys, head coach Gerardo Martino confirmed on the eve of their final preseason test (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
"For us, it’s important for him to get in as many minutes as possible ahead of the beginning of the league," Tata told reporters Tuesday, shortly before Miami host Real Salt Lake on Feb. 21 to begin the 2024 MLS regular season (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
"So I’m able to confirm that he’ll start, because it’s what we’re trying to do in order to get him in the best shape possible before the 21st."
Thursday’s contest closes the Herons' seven-game, global preseason tour spanning two different continents. Inter Miami were without the injured Facundo Farías (knee) and Benjamin Cremaschi (sports hernia) during most of the tour, while also dealing with physical ailments affecting Messi, striker Luis Suárez and midfielder Sergio Busquets.
"Leo had an inflammation in his adductor in the first game in Saudi Arabia [against Al Hilal], it wasn’t an injury that required stopping him completely or giving him special medical treatment. It was day-to-day. That’s why he played 10 minutes in the second game [in Saudi Arabia] and why he couldn’t play in Hong Kong," Martino explained.
"That’s why he played a bit more in Japan and tomorrow he’ll likely get more minutes in and, if everything continues the same way, he’ll be in good shape for the beginning of the season."
Busquets, meanwhile, has been ruled out of the friendly as a precautionary measure due to an ankle sprain.
"If the league started tomorrow, [Busquets] could play. But he won’t play," Martino said. "We’re saving him and getting him ready for next Wednesday’s match."
Miami-Newell's connection
Thursday’s game promises to adapt an emotionally-charged feel at DRV PNK Stadium. A lifelong supporter of Newell’s, Messi joined the club’s academy at six years old before FC Barcelona signed the young phenom in 2000.
The rest is history, but the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and 2022 FIFA World Cup champion maintains a strong bond with La Lepra.
"I don’t know what will be going on inside of Lionel Messi," said Newell’s head coach Mauricio Larreira. "I do think he’ll be very happy hosting his club, his people at his new home."
Martino, arguably the Rosario-based side’s biggest icon, is also expecting a festive atmosphere in South Florida.
"Clearly, I have a strong link with Newell’s,” said Tata, the club’s all-time appearance leader (505 games) and legendary former coach. "I’m sure it’ll be a beautiful night for me and everybody at the stadium."
Trophies up for grabs in 2024
That said, there’s also fine-tuning final details before a highly-anticipated year in which Miami are expected to contend for multiple trophies. Martino, who led the Herons to the 2023 Leagues Cup title, knows the pressure will be stronger than ever.
"There’s a competition we’ve already won and we’ll likely try to repeat that title. There’s the league, in which we didn’t even make the playoffs [last year], so at the very least we have to reach that position," Tata said.
"And then there’s the big challenge that is the Concacaf Champions Cup. For the prize involved [qualifying for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup], I’d say it’s probably the most important tournament we’ll play."
Redondo on the way?
Given the number of competitions involved and the aforementioned injury troubles plaguing the squad, Miami could add reinforcements before Matchday 1. Specifically, the club has recently been linked to Argentines Juniors midfielder Federico Redondo.
"It’s hard to speak about a player who’s not with us," Tata said when asked about the Argentine youth international who just helped La Albiceleste qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
"Maybe for the next press conference, before the game against Salt Lake, we can speak in different terms about it."