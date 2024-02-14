Lionel Messi to start Inter Miami vs. Newell's Old Boys friendly

Lionel Messi will start for Inter Miami CF in Thursday’s friendly against boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys, head coach Gerardo Martino confirmed on the eve of their final preseason test (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

"For us, it’s important for him to get in as many minutes as possible ahead of the beginning of the league," Tata told reporters Tuesday, shortly before Miami host Real Salt Lake on Feb. 21 to begin the 2024 MLS regular season (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

"So I’m able to confirm that he’ll start, because it’s what we’re trying to do in order to get him in the best shape possible before the 21st."

Thursday’s contest closes the Herons' seven-game, global preseason tour spanning two different continents. Inter Miami were without the injured Facundo Farías (knee) and Benjamin Cremaschi (sports hernia) during most of the tour, while also dealing with physical ailments affecting Messi, striker Luis Suárez and midfielder Sergio Busquets.

"Leo had an inflammation in his adductor in the first game in Saudi Arabia [against Al Hilal], it wasn’t an injury that required stopping him completely or giving him special medical treatment. It was day-to-day. That’s why he played 10 minutes in the second game [in Saudi Arabia] and why he couldn’t play in Hong Kong," Martino explained.

"That’s why he played a bit more in Japan and tomorrow he’ll likely get more minutes in and, if everything continues the same way, he’ll be in good shape for the beginning of the season."

Busquets, meanwhile, has been ruled out of the friendly as a precautionary measure due to an ankle sprain.