Atlanta United acquire midfielder Steven Alzate from Hull City

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Atlanta United have acquired midfielder Steven Alzate from EFL Championship side Hull City, the club announced Monday.
The 26-year-old Colombian international arrives for a reported $2 million fee and is under contract through the 2030 season.
"We’re excited to sign Steven and look forward to welcoming him to the club and the city of Atlanta," said chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson.
"He’s a technical midfielder, shows good quality on the ball in possession, and brings experience from multiple leagues in Europe."
Alzate has 12g/18a in 172 club appearances across stints with Leyton Orient, Brighton & Hove Albion, Swindon Town, Standard Liège in Belgium and, most recently, Hull City.
Born in England to Colombian parents, Alzate has earned seven caps with Colombia. He last featured in a September 2022 international friendly against Mexico.
At the Leagues Cup break, Atlanta are 13th in the Eastern Conference (21 points; 4W-11L-9D). They're 14 points shy of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs line with 10 games remaining.
