Charlotte FC unveil 2024 The Carolina Kit: Explore

Charlotte FC have unveiled their new primary jersey for the 2024 MLS season, The Carolina Kit: Explore by adidas.

The Carolina Kit: Explore is inspired by the topographical maps that showcase elevation changes stretching across North Carolina and South Carolina, from the mountains to the sea.

It highlights the visual representation of the terrain that creates a union of land and sea, from the Piedmont to the Low Country and everything in between.

Vancouver Whitecaps exit Concacaf Champions Cup vs. Tigres UANL
Austin FC sign center back Brendan Hines-Ike
MLS Fantasy 2024: Take your shot at over $10k in total prizes!
Charlotte FC unveil 2024 The Carolina Kit: Explore
DC United sign defender Conner Antley from Tampa Bay Rowdies
WATCH: Cucho Hernández's best moments in 2023
WATCH: Dénis Bouanga's best moments in 2023
WATCH: Lionel Messi's best moments in 2023
WATCH: Thiago Almada's best moments in 2023
