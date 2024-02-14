Charlotte FC unveil 2024 The Carolina Kit: Explore

Charlotte FC have unveiled their new primary jersey for the 2024 MLS season, The Carolina Kit: Explore by adidas.
The Carolina Kit: Explore is inspired by the topographical maps that showcase elevation changes stretching across North Carolina and South Carolina, from the mountains to the sea.
It highlights the visual representation of the terrain that creates a union of land and sea, from the Piedmont to the Low Country and everything in between.
