Jerseys

Philadelphia Union unveil 2024 XV Kit

24-JerseyWeek_PHI-16x9
MLSsoccer staff

The Philadelphia Union have unveiled their new primary jersey for the 2024 MLS season, the XV Kit by adidas.

This year marks the 15th season in club history, and the XV kit connects the past, present and future.

The first-ever Union kit featured a wide gold stripe down the center, and this kit will act as the bridge between that traditional design and the more progressive trend of Union kits in recent history.

Shop for your jersey at MLSstore.com

ADIDAS_MLS_63_PHILADELPHIA_JERSEY_LAYDOWNS_27910
ADIDAS_MLS_63_PHILADELPHIA_JERSEY_LAYDOWNS_27823
ADIDAS_MLS_63_PHILADELPHIA_JERSEY_LAYDOWNS_27948
ADIDAS_MLS_65_PHILADELPHIA_01_28906

Shop for your jersey at MLSstore.com

Get 5x points and 15% off merchandise at MLSstore.com when you use the MLS Forward Credit Card, powered by Avant, and issued by WebBank.

MLS is Back on February 21!

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Jerseys Philadelphia Union
More News
More News
Portland Timbers unveil 2024 Nature Unites Kit

Portland Timbers unveil 2024 Nature Unites Kit
Houston Dynamo's Nelson Quiñónes out for 2024 with knee injury

Houston Dynamo's Nelson Quiñónes out for 2024 with knee injury
Every Eastern Conference team's breakout player candidate in 2024
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Every Eastern Conference team's breakout player candidate in 2024
Sporting Kansas City unveil 2024 Diamonds Our Forever jersey

Sporting Kansas City unveil 2024 Diamonds Our Forever jersey
Philadelphia Union unveil 2024 XV Kit

Philadelphia Union unveil 2024 XV Kit
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Cucho Hernández's best moments in 2023
0:55

WATCH: Cucho Hernández's best moments in 2023
WATCH: Dénis Bouanga's best moments in 2023
0:57

WATCH: Dénis Bouanga's best moments in 2023
WATCH: Lionel Messi's best moments in 2023
0:57

WATCH: Lionel Messi's best moments in 2023
WATCH: Thiago Almada's best moments in 2023
1:00

WATCH: Thiago Almada's best moments in 2023
More Video