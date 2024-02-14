Philadelphia Union unveil 2024 XV Kit

The Philadelphia Union have unveiled their new primary jersey for the 2024 MLS season, the XV Kit by adidas.
This year marks the 15th season in club history, and the XV kit connects the past, present and future.
The first-ever Union kit featured a wide gold stripe down the center, and this kit will act as the bridge between that traditional design and the more progressive trend of Union kits in recent history.
