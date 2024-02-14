Houston Dynamo's Nelson Quiñónes out for 2024 with knee injury

Nelson Quinones - Houston Dynamo

© Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

Houston Dynamo FC winger Nelson Quiñónes will miss the 2024 MLS season with a knee injury, the club announced Wednesday.

The 21-year-old recently got injured while representing Colombia at the Conmbeol Pre-Olympic Tournament in Venezuela.

Quiñones was coming off a breakout 2023 season with Houston where he tallied 4g/2a in 28 matches (19 starts). He also helped the Dynamo reach the Western Conference Final and win the US Open Cup.

A U22 Initiative signing, Quiñones initially joined Houston in July 2022 on loan from Colombian top-flight side Once Caldas. His purchase option was exercised last summer.

Heading into 2024, Houston's season begins on Feb. 24 vs. Sporting Kansas City (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Houston Dynamo FC Nelson Quiñones

