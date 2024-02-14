Charlotte FC sign SuperDraft selections Tyger Smalls, Jahlane Forbes

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signings

Charlotte FC have signed winger Tyger Smalls and defender Jahlane Forbes through the 2024 MLS season with club options for 2025-27, the club announced Wednesday.

Both players were picked in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft – Smalls at No. 14 overall (first round) out of Loyola Marymount, then Forbes at No. 38 (second round) out of Wake Forest.

"We’re delighted for both Tyger and Jahlane to sign their first professional contracts after a successful preseason. Both have come in and impressed Dean [Smith] and the rest of the coaching staff, and they’ll add depth at their respective positions," general manager Zoran Krneta said in a statement.