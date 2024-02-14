Charlotte FC sign SuperDraft selections Tyger Smalls, Jahlane Forbes

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signings
Charlotte FC have signed winger Tyger Smalls and defender Jahlane Forbes through the 2024 MLS season with club options for 2025-27, the club announced Wednesday.
Both players were picked in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft – Smalls at No. 14 overall (first round) out of Loyola Marymount, then Forbes at No. 38 (second round) out of Wake Forest.
"We’re delighted for both Tyger and Jahlane to sign their first professional contracts after a successful preseason. Both have come in and impressed Dean [Smith] and the rest of the coaching staff, and they’ll add depth at their respective positions," general manager Zoran Krneta said in a statement.
"The SuperDraft is a great way to find talented players who can have an impact during their rookie season, and we’ve seen this during our first two seasons. We look forward to them entering our organization where our player pathway can help them maximize their potential."
Smalls contributed 7g/1a in 20 matches for Loyola Marymount. The 21-year-old England native's youth career started at Tottenham Hotspur and featured spells at Arsenal and Norwich City before moving to the United States.
Forbes, 21, earned All-ACC Second Team honors in 2023 and All-ACC Third Team honors in 2022. He had eight goals and 17 assists in 66 matches across four seasons. Internationally, Forbes has competed for the US at the U-17 level.
Charlotte FC’s other two SuperDraft selections – Jacob Babalai (Portland) and Nathan Richmond (Clemson) – have college eligibility remaining and returned to their respective schools with Charlotte FC retaining their MLS rights.
