MLS Fantasy 2024: Take your shot at over $10k in total prizes!

MLS Fantasy is back for 2024, and with over $10,000 in total prizes up for grabs, it’s time to take your shot at leading your team to fantasy glory.
Matchday 1 kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 21 with star-studded Inter Miami CF hosting Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), so let’s jump right in and assemble your squad.
MLS Fantasy is free to play and easy to set up. Head to fantasy.mlssoccer.com and click the Sign Up Now button to register your team. After you’ve come up with a fun team name, it’s time to select your squad.
Select Your Squad
Start by picking a squad of 15 players with an initial budget of 100 million fantasy dollars. Fantasy managers will select an initial team of 15 players (11 starters, 4 bench players) for Round 1.
Without exceeding your budget, you can make unlimited transfers from week to week to strengthen your team based on matchups and player form.
Players selected will earn points based on in-game performances and your captain’s score will be doubled each round. Choose wisely!
Back for MLS Fantasy 2024
- Play for over $10,000 in prizes: Show off your managerial skills to lead your team to fantasy glory and you could score a cool $2,000 for first place. In addition to prizes for the Top 50 overall finishers, rack up the most points in a single round to score a $150 MLS Store credit and get decked out in a fresh new jersey of your choice.
- Fantasy Champions League returns: Finish in the Top 50 of any of the four qualifying rounds and you will be entered into the Fantasy Champions League at the end of the season. The top finisher will lift the virtual FCL trophy and walk away with a $500 prize in addition to bragging rights.
- Double Game Weeks are back: This year, players who play twice in a game week will once again get credit for their total combined score instead of the higher of the two scores. DGWs present a good opportunity to make some noise on the leaderboards if you make the right moves.
- Jump in at any time: Missed a week? No problem. With weekly prizes and Fantasy Champions League, you can hop in at any time and compete for great prizes.
2024 MLS Fantasy Game Rules
Visit the How to Play page for a full rundown on scoring, transfers, and league competitions.