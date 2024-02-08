Concacaf Champions Cup: Whitecaps settle for draw with Tigres

Damir Kreilach gave Vancouver Whitecaps FC a first-half lead, but André-Pierre Gignac leveled late for Tigres UANL to secure a 1-1 draw in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup Wednesday night at Starlight Stadium.

The second leg of the only MLS-Liga MX showdown in Round One is set for Tigres' Estadio Universitario on Feb. 14, the winner facing either Orlando City SC or Cavalry SC come the Round of 16 in early March.

Kreilach scored the opening goal in the 32nd minute of his competitive debut for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld clipped a ball to Brian White, who headed into Kreilach’s path and the Real Salt Lake legend signed via free agency this offseason split a pair of Tigres defenders for the tapped first-time finish in the box.

White initially appeared to double the Whitecaps’ lead in the 53rd minute, taking the third deflected ball in the box and putting it past Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán. However, the goal was called back following Video Review due to offside.