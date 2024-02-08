Concacaf Champions Cup: Whitecaps settle for draw with Tigres

Damir Kreilach gave Vancouver Whitecaps FC a first-half lead, but André-Pierre Gignac leveled late for Tigres UANL to secure a 1-1 draw in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup Wednesday night at Starlight Stadium.
The second leg of the only MLS-Liga MX showdown in Round One is set for Tigres' Estadio Universitario on Feb. 14, the winner facing either Orlando City SC or Cavalry SC come the Round of 16 in early March.
Kreilach scored the opening goal in the 32nd minute of his competitive debut for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld clipped a ball to Brian White, who headed into Kreilach’s path and the Real Salt Lake legend signed via free agency this offseason split a pair of Tigres defenders for the tapped first-time finish in the box.
White initially appeared to double the Whitecaps’ lead in the 53rd minute, taking the third deflected ball in the box and putting it past Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán. However, the goal was called back following Video Review due to offside.
Gignac ensured the visitors came away with a draw with a stunning free kick golazo two minutes from full time. It was the legendary striker’s 17th all-time Concacaf Champions Cup goal.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Whitecaps were that close to a stunning win in their first competitive match of 2024. Kreilach’s first goal, combining with Gauld and White, offered the first glimpse of what could be something special in 2024. It will be a difficult second leg at Estadio Universitario for the Whitecaps.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Of course he did, right? Gignac deserves the flowers for this equalizing golazo.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Gignac is one of the greatest goal scorers this region has seen and is an absolute cold-blooded killer in Concacaf Champions Cup. He needs just one sniff to turn a game on its head, which is exactly what happened at Starlight Stadium.
Next Up
- VAN: February 14 at Tigres UANL (8 pm ET) | Concacaf Champions Cup Round One
- TIG: February 10 at Santos Laguna (10 pm ET) | Liga MX Clausura