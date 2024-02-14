Jerseys

New England Revolution unveil 2024 Boston Tea Party jersey

MLSsoccer staff

The New England Revolution have unveiled their new primary jersey for the 2024 MLS season, the Boston Tea Party by adidas.

On December 16, 1773, American colonists, frustrated by “taxation without representation,” dumped 342 chests of tea into Boston Harbor. The Boston Tea Party, as it became known, was the first major act of defiance to British rule over the colonists.

The Revs' 2024 kit pays homage to the most defiant act in their region’s history: The time colonists said enough is enough, it’s time to BRING THE FIGHT to Britain’s rule.

