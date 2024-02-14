DC United sign defender Conner Antley from Tampa Bay Rowdies

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

D.C. United have acquired defender Conner Antley from USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies, the club announced Wednesday.

The 28-year-old is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.

“Conner has been a consistent and dependable defender in the USL Championship over the last few seasons,” Ally Mackay, D.C. United’s general manager and chief soccer officer, said in a release.

“He’s a versatile defender who can play a variety of positions in the backline while also having the ability to go forward and join the attack. He will be a great addition to the roster and help reinforce our defensive depth heading into the 2024 season.”

Antley has previously spent his professional career in the lower divisions of American soccer, leading to 6g/21a in 142 matches. In addition to Tampa Bay, he’s featured for South Georgia Tormenta and Indy Eleven.

Heading into 2024, D.C. United have signed 11 players for a squad refresh under new manager Troy Lesesne. Their new campaign begins on Feb. 24 vs. the New England Revolution (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).