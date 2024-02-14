Transfer Tracker

DC United sign defender Conner Antley from Tampa Bay Rowdies

Conner Antley - DC United
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

D.C. United have acquired defender Conner Antley from USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies, the club announced Wednesday.

The 28-year-old is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.

“Conner has been a consistent and dependable defender in the USL Championship over the last few seasons,” Ally Mackay, D.C. United’s general manager and chief soccer officer, said in a release.

“He’s a versatile defender who can play a variety of positions in the backline while also having the ability to go forward and join the attack. He will be a great addition to the roster and help reinforce our defensive depth heading into the 2024 season.”

Antley has previously spent his professional career in the lower divisions of American soccer, leading to 6g/21a in 142 matches. In addition to Tampa Bay, he’s featured for South Georgia Tormenta and Indy Eleven.

Heading into 2024, D.C. United have signed 11 players for a squad refresh under new manager Troy Lesesne. Their new campaign begins on Feb. 24 vs. the New England Revolution (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker D.C. United Conner Antley

Related Stories

Austin FC sign center back Brendan Hines-Ike
Charlotte FC sign SuperDraft selections Tyger Smalls, Jahlane Forbes
Chicago Fire sign USMNT midfielder Kellyn Acosta
More News
More News
Vancouver Whitecaps exit Concacaf Champions Cup vs. Tigres UANL

Vancouver Whitecaps exit Concacaf Champions Cup vs. Tigres UANL
Austin FC sign center back Brendan Hines-Ike
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC sign center back Brendan Hines-Ike
MLS Fantasy 2024: Take your shot at over $10k in total prizes!

MLS Fantasy 2024: Take your shot at over $10k in total prizes!
Charlotte FC unveil 2024 The Carolina Kit: Explore

Charlotte FC unveil 2024 The Carolina Kit: Explore
DC United sign defender Conner Antley from Tampa Bay Rowdies
Transfer Tracker

DC United sign defender Conner Antley from Tampa Bay Rowdies
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Cucho Hernández's best moments in 2023
0:55

WATCH: Cucho Hernández's best moments in 2023
WATCH: Dénis Bouanga's best moments in 2023
0:57

WATCH: Dénis Bouanga's best moments in 2023
WATCH: Lionel Messi's best moments in 2023
0:57

WATCH: Lionel Messi's best moments in 2023
WATCH: Thiago Almada's best moments in 2023
1:00

WATCH: Thiago Almada's best moments in 2023
More Video