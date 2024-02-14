Jerseys

Portland Timbers unveil 2024 Nature Unites Kit

24-JerseyWeek_POR-16x9
MLSsoccer staff

The Portland Timbers have unveiled their new secondary jersey for the 2024 MLS season, the Nature Unites kit by adidas.

The Portland, Oregon region has taken a leadership position in the drive to protect natural spaces and encourage environmental sustainability – acting as first movers in aggressively embracing and promoting key practices like recycling, compositing and green energy. Nature, like the game of soccer, has a unique and powerful way of connecting people and communities.

ADIDAS_MLS_59_PORTLAND_JERSEY_LAYDOWNS_27309
ADIDAS_MLS_59_PORTLAND_JERSEY_LAYDOWNS_27420 (1)
ADIDAS_MLS_59_PORTLAND_JERSEY_LAYDOWNS_27349 (1)
ADIDAS_MLS_17_PORTLAND_01_9454

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Jerseys Portland Timbers
