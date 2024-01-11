Your Thursday Kickoff: Can FC Cincinnati replace Brandon Vazquez in the aggregate?

Facundo Torres is locked down in Orlando City SC colors, as the club announced Wednesday the Uruguayan star has signed a new deal. Torres' contract extension lasts through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. He will remain a Designated Player.

D.C. United have appointed Troy Lesesne as their next head coach . He's inked a three-year deal through the 2026 MLS season. Lesesne, who led the New York Red Bulls during part of the 2023 MLS season, succeeds Wayne Rooney as the Black-and-Red's manager. He also previously coached USL Championship side New Mexico United.

Brandon Vazquez is heading to Liga MX. FC Cincinnati announced Wednesday they have transferred the US men's national team striker to CF Monterrey. The 25-year-old reportedly departs for a $7.5 million fee that contains $1 million in add-ons, plus a sell-on clause.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

Brandon Vazquez is gone to Monterrey, Troy Lesesne is in at D.C. United and Colorado keep trending in the right direction. Let’s talk it out.

In the span of seven years, Brandon Vazquez has gone from a backup in Atlanta, to an unprotected expansion draft pick who immediately got traded from Nashville to FC Cincinnati, to a seldom-used spot starter for the worst team in MLS history, to an 18-goal season, to a Supporters’ Shield winner and, now, to a multi-million dollar signing with one of the continent’s most successful teams.

The 25-year-old is on his way to CF Monterrey and FC Cincinnati are worse for it. At least for now. They could surprise us. But let’s be real. It’s hard to see them improving on the kind of value Vazquez has provided over the last two seasons. In roughly 5,100 minutes, Vazquez scored 26 goals and delivered 12 assists while reportedly costing about $500k in 2022 and a little over $1 million in 2023. That kind of production from non-DP strikers is rare. When accounting for his goal contributions and his transfer fee to Monterrey, Cinciy’s return on investment is unheard of.

Cincy got far more than their money’s worth by taking a chance on Vazquez. Everything about this has been a success. However, it’s fair to wonder where this leaves them for 2024. They accomplished goal number one this offseason when they replaced center back Yerson Mosquera with something close to a like-for-like replacement in Miles Robinson. Now they need to do the same with Vazquez.

To be fair to Cincy, they won the Shield with Vazquez taking a step back production-wise in 2023. We’re technically only talking about replacing eight goals and four assists. To be fair to Vazquez, a change in Cincy’s game model and some bad luck when it comes to finishing restricted his numbers compared to 2022. No matter what, it’s going to be difficult to find a player who can match his ability within the same price range.

It feels key they find some way to replace him in the aggregate, though. It’s tough to come back from a Shield-winning season and put it all together again the next season. It’s tough to put a team on your back like Lucho Acosta did and be fully prepared to do it again the next year. It’s tough to add an extra competition like Concacaf Champions Cup into the mix and survive the busy schedule. These are constants in MLS.

That means a whole lot of eyes are going to be on DP forward Aaron Boupendza in 2024. Boupendza arrived midway through 2023 for a reported fee of around $7 million and put up solid numbers. He scored five times in 609 regular season minutes and added a goal and an assist in 235 playoff minutes. That’s a goal contribution nearly every 120 minutes. Those aren’t otherworldly numbers, but they’re good numbers for a player getting used to a new team and a new league. Cincy will be leaning on him to take a step forward in his first full season.